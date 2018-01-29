Police, Pharmacies Working in the Midlands to Combat Opioids

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Several other Law enforcement agencies here in the Midlands are trained to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Opioid abuse killed at least 616 South Carolinians last year, and 62,000 died nationwide.

That number is more than the lives lost to the HIV and AIDS epidemic in the height of that problem in 1995, and more than the lives lost in the Vietnam War.

Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Sumter deputies received Narcan nasal spray applicators and training on how to administer it to individuals who have overdosed on opiates. The drug can combat drug overdoses.

CVS is expanding their Safe Medication Disposal program at CVS Pharmacy locations in South Carolina as another way to combat the crisis. The pharmacy will now have a drop box where residents can dispose of unwanted medicine safely.

The Lexington CVS is the company's first store in the state to participate in the program, but soon they will have 22 stores statewide.

The State of South Carolina has also launched a public education campaign to help. It's titled "Just Plain Killers" and hopes to raise public awareness about opioid use and abuse statewide.

As a part of the campaign, elected officials, school administrators, business leaders, and local residents take a pledge to educate themselves about the potential dangers of opioid use.

Nearly five million opioid prescriptions are filled every year in our state. For more information about the campaign, visit justplainkillers.com

Meanwhil, state lawmakers have come up with proposals to fight the problem. A South Carolina House of Representatives committee has completed a report with a list of recommendations.

One proposal would increase the number of addiction counselors at hospitals across the state. It would also allow for state oversight of addiction specialists be requiring them to be approved by the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation.Another would allow state officials to add medicines to the list of addictive drugs without getting the General Assembly's approval.

