Antique Explosive Device Found in Columbia's Olympia Neighborhood

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department and the Richland County Sheriff's department bomb squad says they found an old cannonball in the Olympia area.

Richland County sheriff's department said the call came in around 8 PM of an antique explosive device in a backyard of a home on Texas Street.

Part of Bluff Road near the Olympia community was shut down, no one was injured. The bomb squad will detonate the explosive, according to Richland Sheriff Department's Curtis Wilson.

Wilson adds that if you find any kind of explosive,you're urged not to touch, but instead to call local law enforcement or 911.