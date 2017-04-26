(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a suspect shot a customer at a Walmart, then was shot by their officers Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon at the Walmart on Bush River Road.

Officers say they got an emergency call that a person was armed and acting erratic at the Bush River Road Walmart. Chief Skip Holbrook ran out of the Walmart with a gun and ran across the parking lot to the gas station located on the property.

He then ran through the general store, and confronted a customer at one of the gas pumps, and shot the victim.

Holbrook says the suspect then ran toward officers who'd responded to the scene while still holding his gun. The officers responded by firing at the suspect.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital, and was conscious at the time of transport. The victim is said to be in surgery, but that person's injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Holbrook says they don't know how many times the suspect was shot. None of their officers were hurt.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

