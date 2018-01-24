Police Responding to Bank Robbery in North Columbia

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Police are responding to an armed robbery in North Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

First Citizens Bank at 2621 North Main Street was robbed early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Investigators say they believe at least two armed males stole money before making a getaway.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery, say police.

Investigators are on the scene and are checking surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

