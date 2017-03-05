Missing Woman with Dementia Found Safe

Virginia Walker (Photo: West Columbia PD)

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- West Columbia Police officers say a missing woman with dementia has been found safe.

Officers had earlier said 72-year-old Virgina Walker was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 100-200 block of State Street at an antique shop.

But just before 6:30 p.m., officers said they'd located the woman. They did not offer further details on her discovery.

(© 2017 WLTX)