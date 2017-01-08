Police Search for Two Suspects in Armed Robbery

Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at Dunkin' Donuts on Devine Street.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Dunkin' Donuts off of Devine street.

Deputies say there were two employees inside the Dunkin' Donuts at the time. The suspects pointed their hand guns and demanded cash.

Police say the robbery took place around 7 Sunday night and the suspects are armed with guns. Law enforcement described them as two men wearing dark clothes and timberland boots. One of the individuals is 6' foot and the other being 5'6.

If anyone has any information or seen anything, they should notify law enforcement immediately. You can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

No injuries have been reported.

(© 2017 WLTX)