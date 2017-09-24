Police Searching for Missing Elderly Lancaster Man

Via Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

LANCASTER, S.C. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding missing Charles Robert "Bobby" Jones.

Jones is a 70-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has light colored hair, a mustache, and a long scar on his inner left arm.

He was last seen Saturday night at 3349 Legend Road in Lancaster, S.C wearing blue coveralls, a red shirt, and white New Balance sneakers.

Jones drives a red 2005 standard cab Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina license tag, EPI 988.

His debt card was last used around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday in both Laurinburg and Conover, North Carolina

Jones has several medical conditions but doesn't have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or dial 911.

