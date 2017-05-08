Police Seek Two in Greene Street Burglary

Orange Four Door Kia Rio with Temporary Tags (Photo: USC Division of Law Enforcement and Safety)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a burglary at an off-campus apartment near the university on Greene Street Monday morning.

Police say residents of an off-campus apartment on Greene street were awakened at approximately 8:08 Monday morning by a man stealing electronics and other items from the apartment. The residents were not injured, according to police.

The suspect, described as a black male, was seen getting into an Orange Kia Rio driven by a heavy set black female, before driving off on Greene Street towards five points, according to police.

The USC Police Department says they, along with the Columbia Police Department, responded and patrolled the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Meanwhile, the USC Police Department offers the following safety tips:

Keep all doors and windows closed and locked at all times.

If you are moving out of your residence do not leave items unattended on the sidewalk or curb.

Do not post to social media your moving or vacation plans especially if you will be leaving items unattended in your residence.

Mark your valuables with an engraver. Marking your property serves as a deterrent to would-be burglars and it helps police in identifying and returning stolen property. Make a property identification list. Put warning stickers on doors and windows.

If you feel unsafe or see suspicious activity or persons, seek safety in a well-populated area or building and call the police immediately by dialing 911.

USC offers the free RAVE Guardian Safety App which turns any cell phone into a personalized protection network, connecting with University Police during an emergency and giving them important information they need instantly. Get more information here.

