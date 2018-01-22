Police Seek Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspect

Sketch of armed robbery suspect. (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is seeking a male suspect in connection to an armed robbery Sunday morning.

Deputies say the black male suspect, who is approximately 6 feet 2-3 inches, demanded cash after displaying a silver handgun to a store clerk at the Dollar General on the 1600 block of Highway 1 South around 8:33 a.m.

Once the cash was handed over, the suspect reportedly followed the clerk to the back of store, waited until she was in the back room, then exited.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2012-2013 Nissan Altima.

Silver or gray 2012-2013 Nissan Altima. (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-425-1512.

