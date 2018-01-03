Police Seek Two Wanted For Vandalism At Lexington School

Photos of two belived to be responsible for vandalism at Lexington Middle School according ot police. (Photo: photo provided by the Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Police department is looking for two people who are thought to have damaged a school.

According to the agency's Facebook page, they are looking for two male subjects who are believed to have been responsible for vandalism with property damage at Lexington Middle School.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Detective Zack Truel at 803-359-6260 or Crimestopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

