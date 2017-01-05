Police: Sleeping Mom Rolls Over, Kills Infant

Mary Amelia Woods. 28

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Sumter police have charged a woman with homicide by child neglect.

Police and state Department of Social Services were called to a home in Sumter in October after a six-month old infant was found unresponsive.

A warrant says the mother, Mary Amelia Woods, 28, rolled over the child, suffocating it, while sleeping. She was intoxicated at the time according to the warrant and a statement given by the suspect.

Wood is charged with homicide by child neglect and is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention center.