Police: Suspect Forged Check, Used Fraudulent ID at Lexington Hobby Lobby

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Police Department is searching for a suspect they say committed fraud at a Hobby Lobby.
Police say the suspect forged a check belonging to one victim and used a fraudulent ID with a second victim's information for a $70 purchase at the Hobby Lobby at 5322 Sunset Boulevard on November 22, 2017.
Surveillance video shows the suspect has tattoos on both hands and arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-358-1414.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs