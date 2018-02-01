Police: Suspect Forged Check, Used Fraudulent ID at Lexington Hobby Lobby

(Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Police Department is searching for a suspect they say committed fraud at a Hobby Lobby.

Police say the suspect forged a check belonging to one victim and used a fraudulent ID with a second victim's information for a $70 purchase at the Hobby Lobby at 5322 Sunset Boulevard on November 22, 2017.

Surveillance video shows the suspect has tattoos on both hands and arms.

(Photo: Lexington Police Deparment)

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-358-1414.

© 2018 WLTX-TV