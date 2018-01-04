Police: Suspect Ransacked Home, Stole Over $1K in Items

James Precia (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A search is underway after a burglary suspect stole several items from a Columbia home, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department,

Deputies say James Precia, 47, forcibly entered a residence on the 100 block of Clearmeadow Drive through a right rear door on October 30.

Precia reportedly stole several necklaces and a Honda pressure washer, totaling $1,540 when damages are added.

Fingerprint evidence at the scene led to the suspect's identification, according to a report.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

