Police: Suspect Ransacked Home, Stole Over $1K in Items

Amanda Hurley, wltx 4:28 PM. EST January 04, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A search is underway after a burglary suspect stole several items from a Columbia home, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department,

Deputies say James Precia, 47, forcibly entered a residence on the 100 block of Clearmeadow Drive through a right rear door on October 30.

Precia reportedly stole several necklaces and a Honda pressure washer, totaling $1,540 when damages are added.

Fingerprint evidence at the scene led to the suspect's identification, according to a report.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

•    Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
•    Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
•    LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

