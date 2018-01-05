Police: Suspect Stole 5 Saddles, Riding Equipment

(Photo: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they say is responsible for the theft of several horse accessories.

Deputies say a male suspect stole five horse saddles, horse riding equipment and a pressure washer from a Lake Wateree area farm between December 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-635-4141.

© 2018 WLTX-TV