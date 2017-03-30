NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police are investigating a shooting in the 7300 block of Patterson Road.

Police say that the shooting happened around 10 PM in the 7300 block of Patterson road, which is just off Garners Ferry road.

Police say through tweets that one male was injured. No word on the extent of the victim's injuries. Police may be looking for more than one suspect.

