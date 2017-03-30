WLTX
Close

Police: Suspect Sought In Shooting Near Garners Ferry

Columbia police are investigating a shooting on Patterson road, just off Garners Ferry road.

wltx 11:21 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police are investigating a shooting in the 7300 block of Patterson Road. 

Police say that the shooting happened around 10 PM in the 7300 block of Patterson road, which is just off Garners Ferry road. 

Police say through tweets that one male was injured.  No word on the extent of the victim's injuries.  Police may be looking for more than one suspect.   

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.  

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories