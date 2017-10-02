Teen Charged with Shooting 15-Year-Old Girl

Jayshawn Deontay Easterling, 18, (Photo: Sumter Police Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) A 15-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at a Columbia hospital after being shot by a male acquaintance.

Jayshawn Deontay Easterling, 18 was charged today with attempted murder and is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention center.

According to Sumter Police Easterling and two other teens were outside talking on the porch of another Flamingo Road home before 10 p.m. Sunday when the victim came out of the house. As she began walking down the steps, she felt something hit her back and then saw the suspect running away from the home.

The victim, whose name is being withheld because of her age, was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey with a gunshot wound and later transferred to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia where she is in stable condition.

Easterling, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge filed in January, was charged after he and the two witnesses were located and questioned by police. An investigation is continuing.

