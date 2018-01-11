Police: Teens Arrested in Home Burglaries

Recovered stolen items (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Three male juveniles have been charged by Columbia Police Department investigators in connection with two home burglaries that occurred on the same street yesterday.

The suspects range in age from 13 to 15-years-old.

Police continue to gather information regarding the identity of a fourth suspect related to the case.

The suspects are charged with two counts of Second Degree Burglary and two counts of Petit Larceny.

Yesterday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of T.S. Martin Drive for two reported burglaries.

Once they arrived on scene, they discovered that windows were broken at each residence. At one location, a victim returned home and chased the suspects while calling 9-1-1. This act aided police in getting descriptions of the suspects.

Officers then received information from dispatchers that the suspects were seen running from the scene Several officers rallied to help find them.

Officers caught up with the teens near the crime scene and recovered all of the stolen merchandise worth

The teens were petitioned to family court. Two were confined to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) for previous crimes committed.

The third suspect was released to the custody of a guardian.

