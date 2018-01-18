Police: Two Arrests Made in Shooting Between Two Vehicles

Monique Young (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a vehicle shooting last weekend, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Keon Tucker, 21, reportedly shot several rounds at a vehicle along the 1700 block of Sunset Drive January 8. Five passengers were reportedly inside the victim's car, one of which deputies believe fired back at the suspect.

Deputies say one of the shots fired by Tucker hit the front windshield of a transit bus behind the victim's vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators accuse 19-year-old Monique Young of lying about her knowledge of the incident, providing a sworn statement attesting to the same.

Tucker is charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Young is charged with misprison of a felony and false swearing before persons authorized to administer oaths.

Both suspects were booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

