Police Vests Donated For Law Enforcement Safety

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - One organization donated special police vests to Midlands police departments Saturday afternoon.

In-Vest USA, an organization dedicated to providing bullet-proof vests to law enforcement, presented two special vests to each the Chapin and Lexington police departments.

These vests are special because they can handle hire gauge guns like rifle rounds and AK-47s.

"We just had two officers that were shot this (Saturday) morning," said In-Vest President Michael Lett. "It just shows the dire need to make sure any one of our first responders has the necessary equipment to come home safe."

Saturday morning, two Cayce police officers were shot while pursuing someone who sped off from a routine traffic stop. After the vehicle stopped, the individual ran into the woods and fired shots at the officers hitting both. Officials say, both members of law enforcement are in stable condition.

Officers like Lieutenant Matt Timmerman from Lexington County says having vests helps with safety.

"It's great tool, our officers are required to wear them while on duty so we want that protection and it gives us that sense that we can be protected while we're out in the streets," said Timmerman.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, from the years of 2005 to 2014, twenty nine percent of law enforcement officers that were shot while wearing body armor were killed. Twenty percent of those who died were because of the strength of the vests. In-Vest hopes that their new technology will help reduce this number.

"A lot of these vests are going to the school resource officers. This is just the start," said Lett. "We need to make sure that every officer has the necessary equipment to come home safely to their families."

In-Vest USA has been around since 1993.

