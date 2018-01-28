Police Weapons, Ballistic Vests Among Items Stolen in String of Auto Break-Ins, CPD Says

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Police are investigating multiple auto break-ins of both civilian and law enforcement vehicles at Columbia-area hotels, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Investigators say they responded Friday morning before 8 a.m. to multiple reports of auto break-ins at Hilton Garden Inn on Columbiana Drive, Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive and Embassy Suites on Stoneridge Drive.

Among the items stolen were law enforcement weapons and ballistic vests, according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators say those items have since been recovered by the SC Highway Patrol.

According to Sgt. Bob Beres with the SC Highway Patrol, troopers arrested three people Friday in Chester County after a high-speed chase led them to find found stolen handguns, bullet proof vests and other items in the car driven by the suspects.

Investigators said they believed the items they recovered were stolen from law enforcement cars during the South Carolina Sheriffs Association winter conference Thursday night in Columbia.

Elontrae Ali Glenn (23) Santario Washington (25) and Morgan Fowler Morgan Fowler (20), all from Charlotte, were also arrested in that incident.

Investigators say it appears that the vehicles broken into belonged to both civilians and enforcement agencies.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say charges are pending against suspects.

