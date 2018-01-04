WLTX
Police: Woman Charged With Indecent Exposure

wltx 10:24 PM. EST January 04, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia Police have arrested a woman for indecent exposure. 

According to the report, Kanisha Anne Shani Wall, 32 , of Columbia was charged and arrested for indecent exposure in connection with an incident at a vehicle rental business. 

On December 30 of last year, Wall is accused of exposing various parts of her body to customers and employees at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Greystone Boulevard. 

Wall was arrested at her home by North Region and Fugutive Team officers.  She is currently in Alvin S. Glenn Detention center. 

 

