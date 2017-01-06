Police: Woman Didn't Stop for Traffic Light, Killed Driver

Nicole Marie Wilson (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington woman is under arrest after officers say she drove through a stop light, hitting another car and killing the driver of that vehicle.

Nicole Marie Wilson is charged with felony driving under the influence involving death.

Officers say just after 11 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a collision in the 4200 block of Sunset Boulevard. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was dead when they arrived.

Investigators determined that Wilson didn't stop for the signal light at the intersection because she was intoxicated, and collided with the other vehicle.

Wilson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.