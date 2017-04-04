Police: Woman Shot in Northeast Columbia

Columbia Police and investigators on Koon road. photo provided by Columbia Police Twitter account

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A woman has been shot on Koon road Tuesday afternoon.

According to tweets from the Columbia Police department account, the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Koon road and a female was taken to the hospital. Koon road is between Farrow road and Colonial drove.

Currently investigators are gathering info at the scene. We have a crew on the way and we will update as soon as information becomes available.

