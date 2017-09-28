Woman Accused of Pepper-Spraying Kohls Employee Caught

Veronica Latrice Bailey (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A woman accused of stuffing her purse full of children's clothes at Kohls, then leaving without paying and pepper-spraying an employee. has been caught.

e Lexington Police Veronica Latrice Bailey, 32 of Winnsboro, was arrested for strong armed robbery.

A Lexington Police Department report states that Bailey was seen going into a fitting room with several children's items. According to officers, a loss prevention associate could hear Bailey removing tags from the clothing and noticed when she was leaving the fitting room. The employee said her purse was visibly larger than before.

As she was heading out of the store, the employee asked her to give back the goods. However, while in the parking lot, Bailey pepper-sprayed the associate in her face. As the loss prevention associate was trying to get the license plate number of the vehicle, officers say she turned around and pepper-sprayed the associate in the face again.

Bailey is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center with a bond of $20,000.

