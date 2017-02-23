Poll: SC Divided on President Trump

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots Fired Between Suspect and Officer
-
Library Accident Sends Three to Hospital
-
Rally in Charleston for Bree Newsome
-
Millennials: The Rise of the "Nones"
-
Winthrop Poll: SC Residents React to President Trump
-
Hundreds Give Input on Gills Creek Greenway
-
Owners Arrested After Puppy Eats Heroin
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Family of Waltki Williams Speaks on Shooting
-
WXIA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Gaston Man Found Dead in Home, Friends Hadn't Heard…Feb 23, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Single SC Mom's Use of Her Tax Return Goes ViralFeb 23, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
-
SC Residents Split on President Trump, Poll FindsFeb 23, 2017, 6:25 a.m.