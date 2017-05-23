Pomaria Mom Inspired to Become an Alpaca Farmer

(Photo: Bonds, Daniel)

Pomaria, SC (WLTX) -- A Pomaria stay-at-home mom, inspired by television show, is now raising alpacas as a first-generation farmer.

Next month is the annual South Carolina Ag + Art Tour. The free tour is an opportunity to visit local farms see first-hand what they do.

Carolina Pride Pastures is one of the farms featured on the tour. The farm features alpacas, but the way this farm started is very unique.

"I blame my youngest daughter who was at the time six weeks old," said Alicia Holbrook. She and her husband Eric started the farm after Alicia watched some late night television.

Holbrook was a stay-at-home mom after years in the corporate world. Then her life changed drastically.

She said, "There was a lady talking about alpaca farming. I don't know if it was the lack of sleep, a new mom thing or what, but I was enamored."

The next morning Holbrook told her husband she wanted to become an alpaca farmer. She said, "Usually, I get an eye role and a you're crazy."

"This time he said, 'That sounds kind of cool. Let's do some research.' Well, when you tell me that, that means yes," she said.

Holbrook and her husband had no prior farming experience. They used lots of help from family and friends to get the farm going.

"A lot of them think we are crazy, but now that we have become successful at it, they think it is fantastic. They like to come out and visit, and see the new animals we've got," said Holbrook. She does know each alpaca by name and all of them have a different personality.

Last month they sheared the alpacas. They typically get 5-10 pounds of fleece from each animal. The fleece is then sent to a mill, the mill turns the fleece into yarn.

She said, "Then my sisters-in-law use that to make finished items such as scarves, hats and gloves." They also make nesting balls and sell the manure.

They also offer educational tours to spread the message about the importance of farming. Holbrook said, "Our kids need to know where things come from. That it just doesn't magically appear in the mall or in the grocery store."

She said, "There's a lot of hands that go into it, and 90% of those hands are families that are doing this and been doing it for generations, or if you're like me, the first-time farmer in the generation."

If you would like to visit the farm during the South Carolina Ag + Art Tour, the Newberry and Fairfield county portion of the tour is June 24 and 25.

You can also visit Carolina Pride Pastures during the cooler months at Soda City, Columbia's Main Street market.

