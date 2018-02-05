Positive Train Control and How Could it Have Prevented Sunday's Accident

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - A "fully operable" Positive Train Control (PTC) system could have prevented the Sunday morning train accident, where two Amtrak employees were killed and 116 passengers were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the accident and says the Amtrak train collided with a CSX train when the track switch was not put in the right position.

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt says they are determining if the PTC system was in place before the crash.

Positive Train Control is an advance system designed to automatically stop a train before certain accidents, caused by human error can occur. That includes collisions, derailments and work zone mishaps.

The system uses GPS, WiFi and radio transmission to link computers and locomotives.

Back in 2008 congress mandated that the $9 Billion PTC system be implemented nationwide by the end of 2015, but that has since been extended to December 31, 2018.

This mandate came after a fatal train crash in California in September of 2008. Twenty-five people died and 135 people were injured when a Metrolink passenger train collided with a union pacific freight train.

The NTSB found that the crash was caused by a train engineer, who ran a red light while sending text messages from his cell phone.

Here in South Carolina, nine people were killed and more than 250 people were treated for toxic chlorine exposure in Graniteville in January of 2005. The accident was determined to be caused by a misaligned railroad switch.

Congress and railroad safety experts believe those accidents could have been prevented with the PTC system.

Sumwalt says Sunday's accident, which took place on a CTX track, could have been prevented with the system as well.



"A fully operational Positive Train Control system could have prevented this accident," says Sumwalt. "That is what it's designed to do."

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, while CSX has all of their locomotives equipped with the PTC system, only 45 percent of their route miles are functioning under the system as of September 30, 2017.

The NTSB is working to determine if the system was in place at the site of the crash.



"Determining the exact status of the instillation of PTC will be something that will be very important for us to find out, but to be clear PTC is designed to prevent this type of accident."

CSX did not comment on how the PTC system has been implemented here in South Carolina.



