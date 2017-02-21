Possible Coyote Chases South Carolina Doctor Into Office

(Photo: Mt. Pleasant Police Department)

Mt. Pleasant, SC (WCSC via CBS) - Imagine walking into your workplace and having what you think is a coyote follow you inside.

That's what happened to Dr. Steve Poletti, who says a coyote followed him inside The Southeaster Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant.

"I was just walking into work minding my own business," he said.

He had no idea it was right on his heels. At first glance, he thought it was a dog.

"When it brushed by my leg and turned around you could see clearly it was a coyote or a wolf it kind of bared its teeth and started growling and right then I knew it was a coyote," Poletti said.

Coyote sightings aren't unusual for Mount Pleasant. In fact, the town has a coyote management plan. What's odd is the fact that it followed Dr. Poletti inside.

"That's not something that happens all the time," says Nathan Agee, a wildlife control specialist with Animal Pros.

Agee says coyotes are difficult to trap and he gets calls about sightings weekly.

"Because of the angle of the camera it's kind of hard to tell because it does have a slender body like a coyote would have, it seemed kind off color creme color than grey which is typical for coyote. Kind of hard to tell it had the ears and the body style."

<Dr.>

"I kind of put my hands up and jingled my keys and the coyote took a step back and basically I came back here and pushed the exit button and took a run for it."

He says the animal followed him until it got distracted by a squirrel and then circled the building for 10 minutes.

<Dr.>

"First concern I had being a surgeon my thought was if the coyote bites me I would rather have him bite me in the leg."

<Nathan>

"Maybe it was just looking for food and in the case it was a dog it was just a lost dog and it was just trying to find a place to get away."



"If a coyote can follow me into a building it makes you worry about what's next."

{TAG}

Dr. Poletti called the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Animal Control....he was advised by the town that he would have to to independently hire a trapper to catch the animal.

This is a residential and business area his concern is for others especially children if something like this were to happen again.

WCSC, CBS