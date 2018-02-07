Possible Fines If Train Safety System Is Not Added

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - State Senators Marlon Kimpson and Gerold Malloy introduced a bill that would slap a fine on railroad companies that have not implemented Positive Train Control systems Wednesday.

"Unless they have some incentive to complete the project. They have every incentive to delay,” Sen. Kimpson said. "We're going to fine class I train freight operators and also passenger trains and entities that own railways per month until they meet the deadline."

Fines would be $2,500 per train, per month.

Positive Train Control is designed to automatically stop a train before collisions, derailments and other incidents caused by human error. Congress mandated that the system be implemented nationwide by the end of 2015, but the deadline continues to be extended.

"The fear is unless the state has acted under its authority to regulate train tracks that cross public right-of-ways, that extensions will continue to be granted until 2020," he said.

The Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board talked about this issue after Sunday's crash.

"A fully operational Positive Train Control System could have avoided this accident. That's what it's designed to do," said Chairman Robert Sumwalt.

The bill will now be reviewed by the Transportation Committee.

"I just want to move swiftly and act expeditiously to implement state of the art technology in our state, so our citizens are safer,” Kimpson said.

Below is a copy of the bill as written on February 7.

A BILL

TO AMEND ARTICLE 15, CHAPTER 15, TITLE 58 OF THE 1976 CODE, RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION'S REGULATION OF RAILROAD CROSSINGS, BY ADDING SECTION 58-17-1555, TO PROVIDE THAT IT IS NOT CONDUCIVE TO THE PUBLIC SAFETY FOR CERTAIN RAILROAD COMPANIES TO OPERATE LOCOMOTIVES IN THIS STATE THAT HAVE NOT BEEN EQUIPPED WITH POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; TO PROVIDE FOR FINES FOR VIOLATIONS OF THIS SECTION; AND TO PROVIDE THAT FINES COLLECTED SHALL BE USED TO FUND RAILROAD SAFETY INSPECTIONS AND PROGRAMS.

Be it enacted by the General Assembly of the State of South Carolina:

SECTION 1. Article 15, Chapter 15, Title 58 of the 1976 Code is amended by adding:

"Section 58-17-1555. (A) The operation of a locomotive that has not been equipped with positive train control technology by a passenger railroad company or a Class I freight railroad company on railroad tracks that are not equipped with positive train control technology, whether owned by a passenger railroad company or a Class I freight railroad company, and that are crossed by a public highway is not conducive to the public safety.

(B) The Public Service Commission shall fine each passenger railroad company and each Class I freight railroad company that operates a locomotive that has not been equipped with positive train control technology two thousand five hundred dollars per locomotive per month for each month that the railroad company operates in a manner not conducive to the public safety as identified in subsection (A).

(C) All funds collected pursuant to subsection (B) shall be used for railroad safety inspections and programs."

SECTION 2. This act takes effect on July 1, 2019.

