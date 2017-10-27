Possible Murder-Suicide in Northeast Richland County

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the northeast part of the county.

Officers say on Thursday night, they responded to a call of shots fired a home on Patterdale Road. That's near the town of Blythewood.

Deputies found the body of a man and woman inside.

The coroner is also part of the investigation, and the official cause of death has not been released.

