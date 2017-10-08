Possible Tornado Damages Home in Newberry County

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A possible tornado damaged a house and multiple sheds Sunday afternoon in Newberry County.

A tornado warning was issued for northwestern Newberry County Sunday afternoon. Sunday evening law enforcement reported severe damage to a house roof and reported multiple sheds demolished.

The damage occurred on Salter Road near Highway 39 in Chappells. A number of trees were also down blocking roads in the area.

(Photo: maxuser)

In the Upstate, at least 14 tornadoes were reported Sunday evening. Some of the worst damage was reported in Spartanburg County near Pauline. An amateur radio operator reported one structure damaged with about 40 to 50 trees down near Highway 150 and 215.

According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, a storm survey team will inspect the damage in Newberry County to verify if it was indeed a tornado that caused the damage.

© 2017 WLTX-TV