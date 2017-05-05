Pour House Owner Agrees to Give Up Business License

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say the owner of a Columbia nightclub that was the site of a well publicized assault has agreed to give up his business license.

Chief Skip Holbrook says that Daniel Wells, the owner of the Five Points nightclub known as “The Pour House,” will voluntarily relinquish his City of Columbia Business license on May 22.

Holbrook says Wells has also agreed to the taking back of the 'extended hours operating permit’, meaning the business will be closed and there will be no patrons in the establishment at 2 a.m. each day.

Any further violations of liquor laws or other state or local ordinances will results in the end of the business' license and the place being declared a public nuisance.

A formal document outlining the details of the understanding between the City of Columbia and Wells is being prepared by Wells’ attorney and counsel for the City of Columbia.

Back on March 19th, Columbia police say Wells put 22-year-old Ryan Chisholm in a chokehold outside the Pour House. Chisholm lost consciousness, and police say Wells then threw the victim to the ground.

The force of the collision caused Chisholm to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw. The victim has since been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.

The incident was captured on cell phone video that's been widely circulated on the internet.

Wells was arrested and charged in the incident, and was released on bond. Police have not determined a motive in the incident.

Wells and the business are also facing a lawsuit filed by the victim.

After the assault took place, police announced that they'd responded to 20 incidents at the location since July of 2016.

