Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The lights are now back on after a large outage in southeast Columbia that included several shopping centers and parts of the Rosewood and Shandon neighborhoods.

The lights went off around 7:30 p.m.

A map from SCE&G shows the outage began at the Shoppes at Woodhill on Garners Ferry Road, which is where the Target store is, and continued down Devine Street almost to where it splits with Millwood.

About 2,359 homes and businesses were affected, per SCE&G.

Here's a map of the outage that's affecting southeast Columbia, Shandon, Rosewood pic.twitter.com/CmKluo9pZw — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) October 15, 2017

Restaurants, shops, and homes in the area were all out including homes in Shandon and Rosewood. Traffic lights were also out

While the power company has not yet said what the cause of the outage was, News19 did see a downed street light at the intersection of Beltline and Rosewood Drive.

Here at the intersection of Beltline and Rosewood stoplight has collapsed @WLTX pic.twitter.com/3PpQAcjZyj — The Great Avery (@AveryLedwell) October 15, 2017

