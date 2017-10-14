WLTX
Power Outage Affecting Southeast Columbia, Shandon. Rosewood Areas

wltx 8:11 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A power outage is affecting parts of southeast Columbia, including shopping centers and neighborhoods in the Shandon and Rosewood neighborhood.

The lights went off around 7:30 p.m. 

A map from SCE&G shows the outage begins at the Shoppes at Woodhill on Garners Ferry Road, which is where the Target store is, and continues down Devine Street almost to where it splits with Rosewood.

About 2,359 homes and businesses are affected, per SCE&G.

Restaurants, shops, and homes in the area are all affected, including houses in Shandon and Rosewood. Traffic lights are also out, so drivers may want to avoid the area if they can. 

The cause of the outages is not yet known, but crews have been seen in area attempting to fix the problem.

