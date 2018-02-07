Power Outages Reported in South Columbia

(Photo: Andrea Mock/WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Power and traffic signal outages have been reported throughout southeast Columbia late Monday morning.

At 11:34, the Columbia Police Department tweeted that traffic lights at several intersections in south Columbia are not working properly including South Beltline at Devine, Ft. Jackson Boulevard at Devine and Rosewood at Garners Ferry.

Traffic Notification: Traffic lights are not working properly in several areas in South Columbia. Officers are manning the following areas: S. Betline/Devine, Ft. Jackson Blvd/Devine, Rosewood/Garners Ferry. Power crews are working to identify the issue & make repairs. pic.twitter.com/LVPAi89zQe — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 7, 2018

Our Andrea Mock reported traffic lights being out all along Devine Street.

Breaking : power out all alone Devine St in Columbia. Be careful when driving @WLTX @scegnews pic.twitter.com/P65U0yFTe9 — Andrea Mock (@AndreaMockSC) February 7, 2018

Dark traffic lights along Devine Street b/c power out in area. Be careful if you’re driving through the area. #WLTX @scegnews #PowerOut pic.twitter.com/fkzZjUXG4C — Andrea Mock (@AndreaMockSC) February 7, 2018

Across the street form News 19, power at the Shoppes at Woodhill appears to be out at most, if not all, businesses.

A look at SCE&G's website shows the following outages.

(Photo: www.sceg.com)

News 19 has reached out to SCE&G to determine what is causing the outages and will update this story when information becomes available.

In the meantime, a reminder that when you come across intersections with traffic signals that are not working, you should treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

