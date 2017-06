File (Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) - In case you haven't heard by now, no one won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend.

So that means it now grows to an estimated $375 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday and you have until 10pm that night to buy a ticket.

And remember WLTX is the only place to see the drawing as it happens. It is held just before News19 at 11.

© 2017 WLTX-TV