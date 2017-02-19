Powerball Jackpot over $400 Million After No Winners on Saturday

(WLTX) -- Wednesday's estimated Powerball jackpot is $403 million after there were no winners in Saturday's drawing.

The cash value is $243.9 million dollars.

The numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing worth $361 million were: 3 - 7 - 9 - 31 - 33; Powerball: 20; Powerplay Multiplier: 3X.

People from six states won $1 million for matching the five white numbers.

No one has won the Powerball Jackpot since December 17, 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. The price of each play is $2, with the PowerPlay option costing $3 per ticket.

You can watch Wednesday's Powerball drawing on WLTX at 11 pm, just before News19 at 11.

(© 2017 WLTX)