Powerball Jackpot Rises to $700 Million

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $700 million, making it now the second-largest big game jackpot in world history.

Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.



The prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown so massive because it's been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10. The prize remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.



The latest $700 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash option would be $443.3 million.



The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

You'll be able to see that drawing at 10:59 PM on WLTX.



Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

© 2017 Associated Press