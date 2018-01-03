Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $550 Million

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night bringing the current estimated jackpot to $550 million dollars.

The Powerball says more than 3 million people won small jackpot prizes including five "Match 5" winners and one "Match 5 Power Play" winner. The non-jackpot prizes won on Wednesday night total $29.9 million dollars.

The next drawing will be Saturday night.

The next drawing will be Saturday night.

