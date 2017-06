A customer holds Powerball tickets that he purchased January 12, 2016 at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $435 Million after no one won

Wednesday night.

The jackpot has not had a winner since April 1st this year.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night are: 5, 21, 57, 66, and 69.

The Powerball number is 13, and the Power Play number is 3.

You will still be able to purchase a ticket until Saturday at 10 p.m.

