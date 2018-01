File (Photo: AP, WLTX)

(WLTX, AP) - Here are the winning numbers for the $560 Powerball jackpot.

12 - 29 - 30 - 33 - 61

Powerball: 26

PowerPlay 3



The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options.



The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

