Preparing For Ice, Snow and Freezing Temperatures

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Workers for the South Carolina Department of Transportation were on the roads as early as six o'clock Tuesday morning, moving salt from Columbia to the coastal counties and throughout southern Midlands.

One stop was in Orangeburg County as crews pretreated I-26 and they weren't the only ones in the county getting ready.

"It's freezing. It's cold out here," Monica Dwight said.

Dwight is one of the dozens of people that stopped at the ACE Hardware. She bought plastic wrap and duct tap to insulate her windows.

"We try to ball up in one room just to keep warm and stuff like that and we just got another heater, so the heater and the oven are pretty much what's keeping it warm and insulated," she said.

Inside the store was manager Shane Cleveland. He was working around the clock, back and forth, helping customers that are already fixing problems caused by the freezing temperatures.

"We've had a lot of people with busted pipes already buying PVC pipes, CPVC pipes. We've also sold a lot of warm clothing, pullovers, gloves (and) hats," he said.

As harsher temperatures and snow are expected Wednesday afternoon, both Dwight and Cleveland agreed that you can't control Mother Nature.

"(I) don't like the cold weather, but hey. You've got to get ready for it. You've got to prepare for it," Dwight said.

