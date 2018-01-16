Preparing The Roads And Staying Safe In Winter Weather

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are back at it again. Just two weeks after the last snowfall, Steve Altman and crews throughout the Midlands are preparing for when the snow falls.

"You want to have the basics out ahead of time. You don't want to be doing it in the snow when it comes if it's an emergency. You want to be able to get out there and have the roads covered as quickly as possible,” Altman said. "We've been loading our equipment up, putting brine down on the bridges and roadways and we've been loading our equipment with salt and calcium chloride in case any ice does form."

SC DOT is not the only agency gearing up for the possibility for ice and snow. Trooper David Jones and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking that you don't drive unless you need to.

"As we see some of these road conditions tend to improve during the daylight hours, at night time when the temperatures tend to drop below freezing, those roads become poor again for motorists to drive on, so we encourage people to just stay off the roadways,” Jones said.

If you do hit the roads Jones said to make sure you pack a blanket, charge your cell phone and carry food and water.

"Make sure your car is topped off. That way you can leave your car running for four or five hours if you have to. At least you can sit in the comfort of your warm car, rather than stranded and waiting on law enforcement and potentially freezing."

You can also call *47 if you run into any problems on the road.

