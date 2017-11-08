President Obama Shows Up for Jury Duty in Chicago

@Acoygirl

CHICAGO (AP) - Former President Barack Obama showed up for jury duty in Chicago, but it didn't last long.



Wearing a sport coat and shirt, but no tie, Obama waved as he walked near the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago on Wednesday morning. He could be seen waving at people and shaking a few hands.

However, the Chicago Tribute reports he was later dismissed from service by the judge.

Timothy Evans, the presiding judge of the Cook County chief judge, had told county commissioners weeks ago that Obama would serve in November, but would not say when.



On Tuesday, Secret Service agents were at the courthouse in anticipation of Obama's appearance.



Obama was in line to be paid the same $17.20 a day that others receive for reporting for jury duty.

