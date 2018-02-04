WLTX
President Trump Says 'Thoughts and Prayers' are with Amtrak Crash Victims

Drone video shows the extent of the damage caused after an Amtrak train collided with a freight train.

Washington, DC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump is leading a group of people across the nation who are expressing grief over the train collision in South Carolina that's left two people dead.

An Amtrak train collided with a CSX train at 2:35 Sunday morning in Lexington County. The collision killed the conductor and engineer aboard the Amtrak train, and left 116 others with injuries.

FULL COVERAGE: Two dead in Amtrak Train Crash in South Carolina 

"My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina," President Trump tweeted. "Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they've done!"

Vice President Mike Pence also issued a statement on social media. 

"Karen and I are praying for everyone involved in the Amtrak collision in South Carolina," Pence said. "POTUS and I are monitoring the situation. Grateful to the courageous first responders who are helping the injured. Authorities are on the scene to determine what caused the collision." 

South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham also responded online.

"We continue to send our thoughts to those impacted by the terrible train accident this morning in Cayce," he said. "We will keep everyone involved, along with our first responders, and in our prayers."

Sen. Tim Scott also expressed his concern. 

"My prayers are with the families of those killed in the train crash in Lexington County this morning, and hoping for the best for all those injured. South Carolina is with you all! 

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene, and is gathering information about what led up to the crash. 

