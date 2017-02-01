File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Wednesday is National Signing Day, where high school seniors announce which college programs they plan to play for.

Standout players from around the Midlands will be making their verbal commitments official by signing their official letter of intent throughout the day.

Gamecock fans are anxious to see who Will Muschamp has been targeting and who will sign today as part of Muschamp's second recruiting class.

Preview of Signing Day: USC Gamecocks

The National Champion Tigers are planning to bring in the next crop of players who can hopefully be the key pieces in their program as they try to repeat as champions and ensure future success at Clemson.

