Prison Contraband Phones Causing Safety Concern

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has partnered with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to crack down on a major problem, cell phones getting into the hands of prisoners.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says they've caught over 800 contraband phones and have made 28 arrests over the last twelve months.

"They're still doing the drug trafficking and they're still doing hits up for murders and preying on our Senior Citizens. These cell phones are just not something innocent they're getting into prisons to make phone calls to mama," said Lott.

Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, says they've seen success with the partnership in Richland, Lee, and Dorchester counties.

Lott believes these contraband cell phones are putting correction officers at risk.

"He's (Brain Stirling) already had one correctional officer almost die from a hit that was arranged over cell phones. We don't need to lose anybody else," said Lott.

Stirling says it's going to take legal action to get something done.

"We've seen the pilot here work and we're going to have to keep on spending tax dollars. Again, there's a simple solution. Tougher penalties and the FCC allowing us to block. We want to make this a one to ten year felony for smuggling a cell phone in, smuggling weapons in, and drugs," said Stirling.

Stirling says the FCC won't allow the state to block these signals because of it affecting radios.

Lexington Republican Senator Katrina Shealy has proposed a bill relating to the contraband. She tells News 19:

"The bill will be considered at a meeting of the Corrections and Penology Committee tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 9:00 am. The bill will repeal somewhat dated language that requires the offense of providing contraband or possession of contraband, other than weapons or drugs, to be tried in magistrate's court. This minimizes the deterrent to providing or smuggling contraband cell phones. These phones are essentially being used as weapons and the Director of the S.C. Department of Corrections should have the discretion to bring appropriately severe charges to prevent these items from entering our prisons."

Lott says something needs to be done soon.

"This is not something that's going to go away so we really need everybody that's got a say-so in this to stand up tall and speak loud and put a stop to this," explained Lott.

Stirling says they're still working with the FCC to find a way to block cell phone signals at state ran facilities. He says a meeting has been scheduled at the FCC Headquarters in Washington for February 7th to discuss the issue.

