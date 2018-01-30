All SC Public Schools Students Would Wear Uniforms Under Proposed Bill

(Photo: WSPA)

COLUMBIA, SC - A newly filed piece of legislation would require all South Carolina public school students to wear a school uniform.

The proposal stalled in committee last year, but House legislators met to discuss the proposal again on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Representative Cezar McKnight of Williamsburg County is the one would filed the proposed bill. McKnight said his proposal would save parents money, particularly those parents who can't afford to buy their children new clothes.

Public school students who qualify for free or reduced meals would get at least five sets of school uniforms, contingent on money from the state or the school district, according to McKnight's proposal.

The majority of Midlands schools do not require school uniforms, however students in all Lee County schools are required to wear them. Students in the alternative program in Clarendon County District 2 also wear uniforms.

In Richland County District 2, students enrolled in their Alternative Academy wear uniforms while some other schools in the district give parents the option. Some schools in Richland One also require uniforms.

All elementary school students in Fairfield County must wear uniforms but no other students are required.

© 2018 WLTX-TV