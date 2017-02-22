Protester Jumps Barricade, Snatches Confederate Flag in Charleston

(Photo: WCSC)

Charleston, SC (WCSC via CBS) - A protest outside a lecture in downtown Charleston got a bit tense Thursday.

The Charleston Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct after he jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch Confederate flag away from another man.

The whole thing was caught live on television by CBS affiliate WCSC.

It happened outside a theater where Bree Newsome was getting ready to speak. Back in 2015, she climbed a flagpole and temporarily removed the State House's Confederate flag.

She was arrested and charged with defacing state property.

WCSC