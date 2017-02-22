Protester Jumps Barricade, Snatches Confederate Flag in Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCSC via CBS) - A protest outside a lecture in downtown Charleston got a bit tense Thursday.
The Charleston Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct after he jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch Confederate flag away from another man.
The whole thing was caught live on television by CBS affiliate WCSC.
It happened outside a theater where Bree Newsome was getting ready to speak. Back in 2015, she climbed a flagpole and temporarily removed the State House's Confederate flag.
She was arrested and charged with defacing state property.
WCSC
