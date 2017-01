Protests erupt in DC after Trump's swearing-in

Police with riot gear block off K Street at 12th. (Photo: Twitter/@PeteMuntean)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several groups of protesters are taking to the streets of D.C. after President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. They're focusing on areas near the parade route and inauguration events.

Officers have arrested 95 protesters, according to Metropolitan Police. Two D.C. police officers were hurt during the protests. They have minor injuries.

3:40 p.m.

Protesters continue to gather at 13th and K Streets NW near Franklin Square. WUSA9's Pete Muntean reported one person burned a T-shirt with President Trump's likeness on it. Several cars in the area have had their windows broken and a couple protesters were seen sitting on top of a limo, which had several windows busted.

3:30 p.m.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham announced they will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to give an update on the protests and public safety related to President Trump's inauguration.

Mayor Bowser called the damage caused by protesters in D.C. “unacceptable.”

Again, I respect your right to peacefully protest but the damage that has occurred today is unacceptable and not welcome in DC. #Inaug2017 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 20, 2017

3:15 p.m.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore addressed a calm crowd of protesters in McPherson Square.

“We have to perform an intervention. It helps us that he has such a thin skin. He can’t stand the fact that people don’t like him. He wants to be loved,” Moore said to the cheering crowd.

2:30 p.m.

Protesters are setting fire to trash cans, garbage, newspaper dispensers, and other items near 13th and K. WUSA9's Pete Muntean showed the pile of smoking items in the middle of the street. A plume of smoke rose above the crowd.

He said police had previously used pepper spray on protesters. Several police were in the area, some of them were wearing riot gear. A strand of officers were seen blocking off K Street between 12th and 13th Streets. Hundreds of people were standing in the area.

This is 12th and K. Police have cutoff K Street. Large group of protesters. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vlutnDCV34 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 20, 2017

A witness told Pete Muntean police used some forceful tactics, including flash bangs, to break up a large group of protesters into smaller groups. A couple witnesses said several people were hurt when police pushed back the crowds. One person told Muntean the rowdier aspects of the crowd had been pushed out of the area and the protest was calm at the time.

Muntean said there were several groups of protesters in the area. Some of them did not have permits to protest.

2:00 p.m.

Protesters are forming human chains, police are using pepper spray and some protesters are damaging public property in D.C. Friday.

Protesters have been flocking into the downtown area and are taking to the streets before Donald Trump is sworn in as president. Several different groups of protesters are scattered across the District voicing their opinions on a variety of issues.

A Black Lives Matter demonstration started outside of the D.C. police headquarters. Protesters chained themselves across the entrance of a checkpoint to block people from getting in. WUSA9's Andrea McCarren tweeted a video showing an incident involving some tension. The tension broke out when a woman with a cane tried to step over the chained demonstrators, McCarren reports. Her husband helped her cross and a fight broke out between him and the demonstrators.

Other protesters have been in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They could be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here." Some of these protesters were blocking the entrance at 10th and E Streets so supporters could not get to the checkpoint. Police helped create a path for those trying to get to the checkpoint.

"Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!" It's one of a few chants by protesters at 12 St & F. @wusa9 #Inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/54X4PJDsBs — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 20, 2017

In the same area WUSA9's Mikea Turner reported that a D.C. photographer was down after a scuffle among protesters. The photographer is now seeking medical attention.

Ppl still trying to get into the gates are encouraged to turn around and go through another checkpoint.Pushing knocks a woman to the ground. pic.twitter.com/kVAlNrPyK4 — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 20, 2017

Additional violence was reported in the area of 13th and K Streets, where a bus shelter was smashed by protesters. Police had to chase away protesters by using pepper spray. Metropolitan police also had to confront protesters who caused damage in the area of 12th and L Streets. There were reports of a trashed limousine, damaged police cars and damaged store fronts. WUSA9's Pete Muntean reports that dozens of protesters were taken into custody in the area.

Police tell WUSA9 two officers were transported from the 100 block of 13th St and one civilian was transported from 13th and I Streets. The officers were injured while protesters tried to avoid being arrested.

Hundreds of people, including LGBTQ and anti-Trump protesters showed up with signs outside of Union Station to protest Trump's inauguration, WUSA9's Ileana Diaz reports.

McCarren also came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance early Friday morning.

